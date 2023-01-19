AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
