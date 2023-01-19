AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKFRY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.