AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Shares Up 1.6%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.61. 35,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 58,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

