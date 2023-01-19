Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 814 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after purchasing an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after purchasing an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

