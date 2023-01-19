Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 91,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

