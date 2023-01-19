Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.78.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

