Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 130 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

NYSE PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $219.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.48). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

