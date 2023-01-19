Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 467 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 934.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 442,724 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average of $188.48. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

