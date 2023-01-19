AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.23.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

