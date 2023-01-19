ABCMETA (META) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $25.27 million and approximately $24,427.65 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00230349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025469 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,716.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

