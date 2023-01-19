Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

