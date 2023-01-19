Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.95 and traded as high as C$16.28. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 11,456 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.33.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.98 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

