Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $74.92 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 7% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $74.92 million and $1.20 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00231237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12154799 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,098,891.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.