Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANIOY stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 8.91%.
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
