ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $139,343,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW traded down $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $136.01. 56,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

