ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 274,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,157,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

