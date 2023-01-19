ACT Capital Management LLC Invests $582,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Cambium Networks comprises about 0.8% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

CMBM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,906. The stock has a market cap of $578.55 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

