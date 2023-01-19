Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 27,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

