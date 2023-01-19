Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.