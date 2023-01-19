Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $224.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,872. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.