Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 212.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,301 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $141.14. 22,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.