Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $309.20.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

