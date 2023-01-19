Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.31. 56,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,846. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.