Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 161,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

