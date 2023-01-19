Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 5,464 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Trading Down 0.4 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.94. The company had a trading volume of 69,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

