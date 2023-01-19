Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,676 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE URI traded down $9.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.41. 7,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,360. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $394.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.09.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

