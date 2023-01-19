Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,856,029. The company has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

