Adshares 1-Day Volume Reaches $592,112.59 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00006155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.04 million and $592,112.59 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004800 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002132 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,189 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

