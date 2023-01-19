African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.25

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 155413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.