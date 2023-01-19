Aion (AION) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $9.30 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00223450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00099579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

