Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Shares Up 8.9%

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.46 and last traded at 1.43. Approximately 11,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAFRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Airtel Africa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Airtel Africa Stock Up 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.39.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

