AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Jan 19th, 2023

AJ Bell (LON:AJBGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AJB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.42) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.33 ($4.01).

AJ Bell Stock Down 8.4 %

AJB traded down GBX 31 ($0.38) on Thursday, reaching GBX 339.20 ($4.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 360.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,083.64. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.93).

Insider Activity at AJ Bell

In related news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.36), for a total value of £63,856.59 ($77,921.40). In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 17,887 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £63,856.59 ($77,921.40). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 100,000 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £366,000 ($446,613.79). Insiders bought a total of 124 shares of company stock worth $45,034 over the last 90 days.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

