Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.56

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.56 and traded as high as C$17.31. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 50,086 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$778.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

