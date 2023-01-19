Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,541. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

