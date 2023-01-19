Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.10 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $56.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024513 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,462,401 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,264,242 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

