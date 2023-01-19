Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $855,250.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

