Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $855,250.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.56.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading
