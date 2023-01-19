Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $18.00. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 14,395 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

