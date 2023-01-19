Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS) Short Interest Update

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amarantus BioScience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBS opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Amarantus BioScience has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Amarantus BioScience Company Profile

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic product candidates in the areas of neurology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine. The company's diagnostic products in development include the lymphocyte proliferation (LymPro) test, a diagnostic blood test for Alzheimer's disease; and MSPrecise, a proprietary DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with multiple sclerosis.

