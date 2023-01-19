Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $125.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.19.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,178. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Amedisys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,736,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Amedisys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

