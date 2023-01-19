American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,671,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

