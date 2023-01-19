American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

