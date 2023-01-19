American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $225.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,872. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.18.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

