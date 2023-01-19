Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 467.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,619. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

