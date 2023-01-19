Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $1.64

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.58. Amyris shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 16,797 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 52.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Amyris by 35.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

