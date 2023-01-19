Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 19th (BIR, BTO, BYD, CAS, CCO, CJT, DBM, ERO, GXE, INE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 19th:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.00.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)

had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$220.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$9.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$140.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.