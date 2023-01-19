Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$9.49

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.49.
Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Equinox Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.46.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
See Also
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.