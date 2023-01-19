Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$9.49

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.46.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$319.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

