Analysts Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) PT at C$43.77

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.85.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$21.95 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$17.27 and a one year high of C$45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.72.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.