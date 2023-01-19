Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 81,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

