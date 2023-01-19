Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 529,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $170.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

