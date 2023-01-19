Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,075,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,280,000 after acquiring an additional 819,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 508,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,468. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

