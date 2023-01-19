Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 48,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $194.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

